Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.94 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $27.08 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,236 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,236.09056 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05093673 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $25,153,142.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

