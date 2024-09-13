Hedera Price Hits $0.0525 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $27.51 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00041328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,238 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,236.09056 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05093673 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $25,153,142.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.