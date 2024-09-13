Hedera Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $27.10 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00041489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,236 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,236.09056 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05093673 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $25,153,142.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

