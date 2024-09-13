Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.84

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 15105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

