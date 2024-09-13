Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading Down 2.4%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services in Louisiana. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family real estate; multi-family real estate; commercial real estate; construction and land; commercial and consumer; home equity lines of credit; and business loans, as well as refinancing and cash secured line services.

Featured Stories

