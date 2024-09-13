HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Trading Down 5.9%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 11,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 4,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

