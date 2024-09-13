Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLLY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.16 on Monday. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $377.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Holley had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Holley will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Holley by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Holley by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

