Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,673 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

INTF stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

