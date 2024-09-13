Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Purchases 414 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

SPYV stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

