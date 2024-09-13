Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $98.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

