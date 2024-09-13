Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,608,700 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 1,725,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

HUNGF stock remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Friday. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

