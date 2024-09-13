Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,608,700 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 1,725,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huaneng Power International Stock Performance
HUNGF stock remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Friday. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile
