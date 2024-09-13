Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 115.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 11.5% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 139,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,077,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 57.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $399.18 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.