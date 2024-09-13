Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down to $346.42

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $346.42, but opened at $330.42. Humana shares last traded at $330.28, with a volume of 338,881 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Humana by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after acquiring an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

