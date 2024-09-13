Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 315.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %
Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. 6,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,942. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $24.15.
About Huntington Bancshares
