HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $283.02

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.02 ($3.70) and traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.24). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.31), with a volume of 206,962 shares trading hands.

HUTCHMED Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6,550.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.93.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.