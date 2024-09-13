ICON Hits One Day Volume of $1.52 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $134.24 million and $1.52 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,032,527,297 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,263,588 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

