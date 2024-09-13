IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Up 246.9% in August

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 246.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
IF Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of IROQ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. IF Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.
About IF Bancorp
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
