ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 644.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ ICCC opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.56. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmuCell stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmuCell Co. ( NASDAQ:ICCC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of ImmuCell at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

