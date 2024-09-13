Immunovant’s (IMVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMVT

Immunovant Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $42,847.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 446,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,695.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 446,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,695.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jay S. Stout sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $78,088.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,145.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $904,638 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Immunovant by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 216.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.