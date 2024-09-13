Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGTAU remained flat at $11.54 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

