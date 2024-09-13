Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Inception Growth Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IGTAU remained flat at $11.54 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $13.08.
Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inception Growth Acquisition
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.