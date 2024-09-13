Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $59.11 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

