indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.16

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 172311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on INDI shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,577.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 281,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,570 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

