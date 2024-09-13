Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INFN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Infinera by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Infinera by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

