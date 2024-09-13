Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

IPXX stock remained flat at $10.71 during trading on Friday. 50,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,886. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPXX. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,134,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 636.0% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,095,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 946,805 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $6,229,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.