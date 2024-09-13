Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.70. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $67.10 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $337,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,312.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

