Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.00

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 52.73%. The company had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 58.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.