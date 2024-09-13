Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJAN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 1st quarter worth $1,017,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AJAN opened at $25.90 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

