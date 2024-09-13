Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.82. 582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

