Insider Buying: Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI) Insider Acquires A$17,500.00 in Stock

Aurelia Metals Limited (ASX:AMI – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Quinn acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$17,500.00 ($11,666.67).

Bryan Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Bryan Quinn bought 125,000 shares of Aurelia Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$18,125.00 ($12,083.33).

Aurelia Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About Aurelia Metals

Aurelia Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily produces gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It holds interests in the Peak Mine situated in the northern part of the Cobar Basin, New South Wales; and the Dargues mine located in southern Tablelands in New South Wales.

