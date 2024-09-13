Insider Buying: Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) CEO Buys $19,855.00 in Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Lewis purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $19,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,942.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

IDN stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 16.8% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 253,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDN. DA Davidson lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intellicheck from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

