Insider Buying: Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Senior Officer Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Senior Officer Kevin Price acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.69 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.00.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$50.77 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of C$49.21 and a 52-week high of C$74.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.7762448 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Barclays cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

