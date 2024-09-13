Insider Buying: Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Senior Officer Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Senior Officer Kevin Price acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.69 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.00.
Methanex Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$50.77 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of C$49.21 and a 52-week high of C$74.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.7762448 earnings per share for the current year.
Methanex Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Barclays cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Methanex
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Methanex
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.