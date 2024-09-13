Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Acquires £148.83 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey acquired 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £148.83 ($194.63).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Steve Wadey bought 32 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($196.68).

On Tuesday, July 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 33 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £150.81 ($197.21).

On Monday, July 1st, Steve Wadey sold 155,335 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.78), for a total value of £686,580.70 ($897,843.21).

On Tuesday, June 25th, Steve Wadey sold 109,722 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.81), for a total value of £487,165.68 ($637,067.71).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 452.60 ($5.92) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 465.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 411.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QQ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 457.50 ($5.98).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

