Insider Buying: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Director Mark Bly bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.52 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$11.42 on Friday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.98 and a 1 year high of C$12.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. Research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.8006452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SES shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.97.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

