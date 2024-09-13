Insider Buying: WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL) Insider Buys 235,000 Shares of Stock

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL – Get Free Report) insider Chelsea Pottenger bought 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$20,210.00 ($13,473.33).

WT Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

WT Financial Group Company Profile

WT Financial Group Limited provides a range of financial services. It operates in two segments, Business to Business and Direct to Consumer. The company provides, licensing, risk management and compliance, education and training, and technical support services; and practice management and development services, including consumer marketing and education tools.

