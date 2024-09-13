Insider Selling: Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer Sells 122,500 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$913,347.75.
Fiera Capital Price Performance
TSE FSZ traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$7.54. The company had a trading volume of 32,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$661.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$9.01.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0891813 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Fiera Capital Company Profile
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
