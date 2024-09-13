Insider Selling: Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer Sells 122,500 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$913,347.75.

TSE FSZ traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$7.54. The company had a trading volume of 32,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$661.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$9.01.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0891813 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.89.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

