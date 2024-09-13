Insider Selling: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Sells 7,288 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.55), for a total value of £25,362.24 ($33,166.26).

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 2.7 %

GPE opened at GBX 361 ($4.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 344.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 365.03. Great Portland Estates Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 327.50 ($4.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 457.40 ($5.98).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 423.25 ($5.53).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

