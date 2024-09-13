Insider Selling: Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Sells C$26,327.95 in Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total value of C$26,327.95.

Jonathan Victor Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total value of C$18,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total value of C$17,362.50.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$28,488.75.

Jaguar Mining Stock Up 7.5 %

JAG opened at C$5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of C$428.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.59. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.27 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 21.25%. Analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6633803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ventum Financial increased their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jaguar Mining

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.