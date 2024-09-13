Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Sells $89,620.88 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $89,620.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KALV stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.89. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,373,000 after buying an additional 383,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $17,370,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

