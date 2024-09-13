Insider Selling: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells C$56,203.06 in Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total value of C$56,203.06.

Kady Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Kady Srinivasan sold 486 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total value of C$6,401.49.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$17.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.59. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cormark upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSPD

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.