Insider Selling: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells C$56,203.06 in Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total value of C$56,203.06.
Kady Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Kady Srinivasan sold 486 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total value of C$6,401.49.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$17.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.59. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.65.
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
