Insider Selling: Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

LUG stock opened at C$28.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.92. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5546059 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

LUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

