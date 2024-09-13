Insider Selling: NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,993.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NTCT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 440,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.58.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

