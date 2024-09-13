Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 149,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $136.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.53.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,889,000 after acquiring an additional 221,904 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $22,460,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,782,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $8,546,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.