Insider Selling: Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,351,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. 405,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.