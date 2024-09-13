Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $253,011.60 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $253,011.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SentinelOne Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE S opened at $22.15 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
