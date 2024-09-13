Insider Selling: Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Sells 214,856 Shares of Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Hanno Damm sold 214,856 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £461,940.40 ($604,080.55).

Shares of LON TRST traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 228.50 ($2.99). The company had a trading volume of 4,884,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,105. The firm has a market capitalization of £952.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,266.67 and a beta of 1.02. Trustpilot Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 81.50 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.50 ($3.13). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 205.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

