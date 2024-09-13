Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Sells 15,625 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $585,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

VERA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

View Our Latest Report on VERA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.