Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 69.2% in August

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of INSI stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.25. 19,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $17.60.

Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

About Insight Select Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSI. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 531,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

