Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 69.2% in August

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of INSI stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.25. 19,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $17.60.
Insight Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund
About Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
