Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Short Interest Update

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 85,300 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,223. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

