Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Up 101.3% in August

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the August 15th total of 750,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 2.3 %

INTR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,070. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares in the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

