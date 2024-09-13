Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.10

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.10 and last traded at $130.08, with a volume of 793279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.44.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.54.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,476,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after buying an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,920,000 after buying an additional 264,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

